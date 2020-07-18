The Leesville Lions Club recently made a big announcement on their Facebook Page regarding the Louisiana Lions Camp. They announced that they have officially become the first club to donate over $1,000,000 to the camp.

The club posted the following statement on their official Facebook Page: “The Leesville Lions Club has some exciting news! We would like to thank the people of Vernon Parish for helping our local club be the first Club to donate over $1,000,000 to the Louisiana Lions Camp. The special kids we serve are so very appreciative for your support as well. Thanks again!”

The camp is a nonprofit residential summer camp for the youth of Louisiana with special needs and has been in operation since 1961. Located North of Leesville, the camp has seen generations of campers come to have summertime fun. The camp costs nothing for the children to attend as they are sponsored by their local Lions Club. Campers from all around the state to attend one of the eight, week-long, sessions held every year.

The Lions Club was founded in 1917 as a service organization by Melvin Jones. Today, Lions Club International has many clubs in communities worldwide. It has been estimated that Lions Club International had over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries around the world. The Lion’s Club motto is simply, “We Serve.”