Before Garrett Maum took over as Donaldsonville's baseball coach, the program was synonymous with losing.

They had trouble just finding enough kids that were interested in playing each season. They were barely able to field a team.

In the four years Maum was the head coach, the program experienced a resurgence. They won 42 games and accomplished multiple milestones--most notably, Donaldsonville reached the playoffs last season. It was their first postseason appearance in more than 30 years.

But all things come to an end.

Maum has resigned as the Tigers' head coach. He and his family will soon be moving to Pensacola, Fla., where Maum will be joining the coaching staff at Tate High School in Escambia County. He said his wife will also be teaching at the school.

Maum had nothing but great things to say about the Donaldsonville Tiger program as he prepares for his move to Florida.

"This team will always have a special place in my heart. Their success can be attributed to hard work, tenacity, perseverance and dedication," Maum said. "When I first took over as head coach, I said that I wanted to change the way the community, the school and the players viewed baseball at Donaldsonville High School.

"I wanted them to do more than play; I wanted them to show the community that they could win--that Donaldsonville High could have a successful baseball program. With the help of my assistant coaches, the players and their families, I think we accomplished that goal. I am truly thankful to everyone who helped make the program a success."

The proof is in the pudding.

Maum took over as head coach in 2017. In the six years prior, the Tigers had won a grand total of nine games. The most wins they had in one of those seasons was three.

Things changed drastically in Maum's first year. The Tigers went 12-2. It marked the program's first winning season in 20 years.

With the tremendous success, Maum wanted the program to take the next step in 2018. He set up a full schedule, including a full district slate.

The Tigers experienced their share of growing pains. They finished the year with just an 8-17 record, but they did come away with one big accomplishment. They won their first district game in 10 years.

But 2019 was the best season for the Tigers under Maum. In fact, it was the program's best season in three decades.

Playing a full schedule, the Tigers went 17-11. The 17 wins marked the most in the program's history.

It also placed them in the playoffs, their first appearance in more than 30 years.

And Donaldsonville performed well in the postseason. In the opening round, they had to go on the road to face eighth-seeded Jena (25-8). The Tigers battled hard, losing a tight 3-2 contest.

And this year, Donaldsonville was off to a great start, prior to the season being cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. They were 5-2 and ranked eighth in the Class 3A power rankings.

"I am so proud of the players and their hard work over the past four years," Maum said. "If this year's season hadn't been cut short, I truly believe we would have made the playoffs and hosted a first round game."

In his four years coaching at Donaldsonville, the Tigers were 42-32 overall, which equates to a winning percentage of 57.

Maum was also an assistant coach for Donaldsonville's football team.