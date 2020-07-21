BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said today he will extend his mask mandate, bar closures and Phase 2 for two weeks as the state continues to simmer with a summer surge of COVID-19.

Edwards' orders had set to expire Friday.

"None of the decisions we've made have been made lightly," said the governor, who said he understands the orders are creating economic hardships for bar owners and employees but considers the restrictions "essential" to stemming the spread.

Edwards made the announcement as the state rose to No. 2 per capita in COVID cases behind only New York.

Louisiana's hospitalizations also continue to rise, as has the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive.

"My biggest concern is hospitalizations per capita are in an upward surge throughout Louisiana," said Edwards, who said "there are only so many" beds, doctors and nurses available.

"Most concerning to me now is we've clearly turned the corner in the wrong direction and are steadily seeing a rise in hospitalizations statewide," said Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health. "Right now we're seeing tremendous amount of COVID and a tremendous amount of spread across the state."

In some regions like Acadiana, Billioux said, the number of hospitalizations is double what it was during the infection's spring peak.

"Most concerning to me now is we've clearly turned the corner in the wrong direction and are steadily seeing a rise in hospitalizations statewide," said Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health. "Right now we're seeing tremendous amount of COVID and a tremendous amount of spread across the state."

In some regions like Acadiana, Billioux said, the number of hospitalizations is double what it was during the infection's spring peak.

Some school systems have already delayed openings while virtually all systems are offering options for virtual learning. Edwards said he supports those local decisions.

Billioux wouldn't say definitely whether he believes schools can open safely.

"By and large, kids are probably safe" for in-person school because they are less vulnerable to infection and symptoms, Billioux said, but he acknowledged the danger of them spreading the infection to parents, teachers and others back home.