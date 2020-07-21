Ascension Parish Department of Public Works officials, in coordination with the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, are monitoring tropical weather development, both in and approaching the Gulf of Mexico.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, DPW personnel will close the gates at the Marvin Braud Pump Station and begin drawing down water levels in advance of potentially heavy rainfall associated with upcoming weather events.

Crews also will monitor the Sorrento and Henderson Bayou Pump Stations and turn those on as necessary.

Tropical weather systems increase the possibility of negative affects to the Louisiana Gulf Coast and Ascension Parish. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media for weather updates and prepare for the potential of strong storms, heavy rainfall, and possible power outages. Monitor updates on the Ascension Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages. Citizens may also sign up for emergency bulletins using the Ascension Parish Community Alerting System, Everbridge, by going online to www.AscensionParish.net.