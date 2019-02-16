Franklin Parish 45, Bastrop 36

Breaking up a tie ballgame early in the fourth quarter, Franklin Parish held Bastrop to two points over the final 7 1/2 minutes on its way to a 45-36 victory Friday night at Sam's Place.

Franklin Parish and Neville, a 62-46 winner over West Ouachita, both finished 5-1 in the District 2-4A standings. With playoff pairings set to be released Monday, the Patriots (25-6) and Tigers (16-16) were declared co-district champs.

Trailing 34-32 at the end of three, the upset-minded Rams tied the game on Semaj Tennant's easy bucket off a Kyron Williams pass 30 seconds into the final quarter.

It would be the Rams' final field goal of the season.

All Bastrop had to show for its next seven possessions was five missed shots and a pair of turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots went ahead to stay on Robert Coleman Jr.'s putback off of a brick with 4:26 to play.

Bastrop was called for an offensive foul on its next sequence.

Moments later, Dontrell Hill went back door for a two-handed throwdown to put the Patriots up 38-34.

Both teams were limited to one shot on their next possession.

After the Rams misfired on a 3, Hill went back door again off of a Zyon Thomas pass, extending the margin to 40-34 near the two minute mark.

Two possessions later, LaVonta Sylvester ended the Bastrop drought with a pair of free throws, closing the deficit to 40-36. But with only 1:29 left, the clock was the Patriots' ally.

With a chance to climb within two, the Rams missed a contested layup at the one-minute mark.

Jay Baker then made the front end of a one-and-one to put the Patriots up 41-36 with 52.9 seconds on the clock.

Hill's interception on the defensive end led to Isaac Robinson Jr.'s transition layup as the Patriots opened up a 43-36 spread with just 38 seconds to go.

Following a defensive stop, Thomas' breakaway layup wrapped up the scoring.

"I thought we played well enough to win with the exception of the first three minutes of the first quarter and the last five minutes of the fourth quarter," Bastrop coach Theabury Odom said. "I thought the kids did a good job of executing the gameplan. I thought we did an outstanding job against their man-to-man defense, and we were able to get some good looks around the basket."

FPHS won the first round meeting by 35 points (76-41) in Winnsboro.

Early on, Friday's game took on the makings of another blowout.

The game began on a curious note as the Patriots were whistled for a technical foul for dunking during warmups. In addition to missing both free shots, the Rams drew nothing but iron from 3-point range on the game's initial possession.

Robinson's 3-pointer snapped a 2-2 all tie and Thomas' trifecta at the buzzer enabled the Patriots to carry a 19-11 advantage into the second quarter.

Jalen Martin's 3-pointer from NBA distance extended the Patriots' lead to 22-13 midway through the second frame.

Jordan Rabun answered with a long 3 on Bastrop's next possession to spark a 12-0 run.

Keyshawn Scott's breakaway off of Rabun steal, Laborius Washington's trey from the right side, Rabun's steal and layup and Tennant's transition layup off the baseball pass from Scott sent the Rams into the half with a 25-22 lead.

"They have some big guys, and I thought we did a pretty decent job of boxing out tonight," Odom said. "I thought that was the biggest improvement we made from the first game with them — keeping them off the boards."

Unfazed, the Patriots regained the upper hand with a 10-0 spurt to start the second half. All five buckets — three by Hill and two by Coleman — were from point-blank range. Thomas picked up three assists during the stretch as the Patriots gained a 32-25 advantage.

"They did an outstanding job on the back door lob," Odom said. "Franklin Parish has a good team. They are No. 9 (in the power ratings) and have won 25 games for a reason."

Rabun's 3-pointer and Sylvester's turnaround from the free throw line brought Bastrop within 32-30.

Coleman and Tennant traded buckets to wrap up the third quarter scoring. Kyron Williams' 55-footer at the buzzer caromed off the back of the rim, enabling the Patriots to maintain a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hill led all scorers with 18 points and Coleman dropped in eight of his 10 points in the second half for the Patriots, who enter the postseason riding a nine-game winning streak. FPHS also received seven from Robinson, five from Thomas, three from Martin and two from Baker.

Sylvester was Bastrop's lone double figures scorer with 10 points. Rabun had eight, with six each from Williams and Tennant, and three from both Scott and Washington.

Neither team did itself any favors from the free throw line. FPHS was just 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) while the Rams were 5-of-13 (38.5 percent).

Bastrop, which does not have a senior on its roster, closed out the season 6-21 overall and 0-6 in district play.

———

BOX SCORE

Franklin Parish .... 19 3 12 11—45

Bastrop ................. 11 14 7 4—36

FRANKLIN PARISH (25-6, 5-1) — Dontrell Hill 18, Robert Coleman Jr. 10, Isaac Robinson Jr. 7, Zyon Thomas 5, Jalen Martin 3, Jay Baker 2.

BASTROP (6-21, 0-6) — LaVonta Sylvester 10, Jordan Rabun 8, Kyron Williams 6, Semaj Tennant 6, Keyshawn Scott 3, Laborius Washington 3.

Three-point goals — Franklin Parish 3 (Robinson, Martin, Thomas), Bastrop 3 (Rabun 2, Washington 1). Total fouls — Franklin Parish 9, Bastrop 10. Free throw shooting — Franklin Parish 2-9, Bastrop 5-13. Fouled out — none. Technicals — Franklin Parish (team).