Beekman 16, Downsville 1

Eight different batters contributed to an 11-hit attack as Beekman won a 16-1 Polar Bear Classic decision over the Downsville Lady Demons on Saturday evening.

Downsville went up 1-0 in the top of the first, but the Lady Tigers answered with three in the first, eight in the second and five in the third.

Alyssa Culbreath walked with one out in the bottom of the first and trotted home with the tying run on Gracie Wooden's triple to right-center. Cleanup batter Alexis Crumley drew the second free pass of the inning to place runners at the corners. Kasadee Armfield's groundout sent Wooden home with the go-ahead run and Jaislyn Sanders' RBI single widened the lead to 3-1.

Beekman sent 12 batters to the plate in the second. Falon Brown's RBI triple, run-scoring doubles by Tanner Spigner and Armfield, and Sanders' RBI single helped the Lady Tigers open up an 11-1 cushion.

Kateland Fulmer's two-run double, Crumley's RBI double and Cadence Gray's run-producing single wrapped up the scoring in the third.

Crumley was the winner with Bayleigh Elton finishing up the combined one-hitter.

Wooden set the tone at the plate for the Lady Tigers (3-0) with a triple and a double. Armfield doubled and singled, Sanders went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Brown tripled, Spigner, Crumley and Fulmer doubled and Gray singled.