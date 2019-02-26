Beekman 7, Quitman 6

Gracie Wooden's two-run, walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh sent Beekman to a 7-6 victory over Quitman in the nightcap of the Polar Bear Classic, Saturday night at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Trailing 6-5 and down to their final three outs, the Lady Tigers never made an out in the seventh.

AlyssaCulbreath started the rally with a hard ground ball into right field for a base hit. Representing the top of the batting order, Tanner Spigner poled an RBI double to right-center.

Stepping into the box with runners at second and third, Wooden went the other way for a two-run single to right field.

Wooden's game-winning hit ended a see-saw contest as the Lady Tigers improved to 4-0.

Beekman went ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first.

Spigner reached on an error and Wooden and Kasadee Armfield walked to fill the basepaths with one one out. Jaislyn Sanders singled home the first run of the game, and two more runs crossed when Kateland Fulmer reached on a two-base error.

Raegan Pilgreen doubled with one out in the second and eventually scored the Lady Wolverines' first run on an error.

Beekman pushed its lead back to three, 4-1, in the home half of the second when Savannah Thompson walked, stole second and later scored on a passed ball.

Quitman assumed command with five in the fourth after its first four batters reached base to start the inning.

Kam Edmiston singled, Anna Duck was hit by a pitch and Madison Burns walked to load the bases with nobody out and the top of the batting order coming up. Maddie Vail's two-run double down the right field line narrowed the deficit to 4-3 with still nobody out.

Two batters later, Harlee Roberts walked on four pitches to load the bases with one away. Katie Wilson then hammered a two-run double to left as Quitman took its first lead, 5-4. Roberts scored on Pilgreen's fielder's choice to give the Lady Wolverines a two-run margin.

Beekman plated an unearned run in the sixth to crawl within 6-5.

Fulmer walked with two down, scurried to second on a passed ball and circled the bases when Cadence Gray was safe on an error.

Gray retired all five batters she faced while logging two punchouts to earn the win in relief of Bayleigh Elton and Alyssa Culbreath.

Spigner doubled and scored a pair of runs for the Lady Tigers, and Sanders, Wooden and Culbreath singled.

Williams doubled and singled as the Lady Wolverines out-hit Beekman 7-4. Edmiston went 2-for-3, and Vail, Pilgreen and Burns doubled.

Beekman returns to action Thursday with a 5 p.m. contest at Haughton.