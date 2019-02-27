Sterlington 6, Castor 0

Emarie Adams fashioned a five-hit shutout and Rachel Wisecarver drove in four runs as Sterlington downed Castor 6-0 to close out Saturday's Polar Bear Classic action at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Sterlington gave Adams all the run support she would need out of the chute.

KB Briley slammed a leadoff double down the left field line, stole second and scored on Carly Wilson's base hit. Batting third, Hannah Jerkins singled to center. Both runners advanced a base on a double steal to set up Wisecarver's sacrifice fly.

Briley was also the catalyst in the third, tapping a leadoff single to left, trucking over to third on two passed balls and crossing home on Wisecarver's sac fly.

Sterlington increased its advantage to 5-0 in the second when Kaela Mullins doubled to left and Wisecarver deposited a two-run clout over the center field fence.

Briley singled with one out in the seventh, continued to second on an error and dashed home on Wilson's RBI single to wrap up the scoring.

Adams went the route for the win, limiting the Lady Tigers to five hits — all singles. She struck out one and issued two walks.

Briley went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs for the Lady Panthers (2-3), who out-hit Castor 8-5. Wisecarver went 1-for-1 with a homer, two sac flies and four RBIs, Wilson went 2-for-4, Mullins doubled and Jerkins singled.

Castor received two singles from Kassidy Givens and base hits from Kami Bumgardner, Kelly Willis and Bridget Morgan.

Kassidy Giddens, who struck out five and walked one, was dealt the setback for the Lady Tigers (1-1).