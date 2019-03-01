Haughton 10, Beekman 0

HAUGHTON — Running into a tough Class 5A opponent, the Beekman Lady Tigers came away from Haughton with a 10-0 setback Thursday afternoon.

Haughton (5-0) has outscored its past three foes by a collective margin of 31-1.

Against Beekman (4-1), the Lady Buccaneers jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead, expanded the margin to 7-0 and added three more in the fourth.

Reagan Jorstad's RBI single keyed the Lady Bucs' four-run first, and Madison Trujillo doubled home a run in the second. Holly Tony's two-run triple highlighted the fourth.

Whitney Cannon struck out four and walked one in 3.2 innings for the win before receiving last-out relief help from Reanna Crumpler.

Brooklyn Brockhaus went 2-for-3 and scored twice to pace the Lady Bucs. Tony was 1-for-1 with a triple and four RBIs, Mia McWilliams and Trujillo doubled and Jorstad and Hannah Borah singled.

Tanner Spigner, Jaislyn Sanders, Kasadee Armfield and Kateland Fulmer singled for the Lady Tigers.

Losing pitcher was Cadence Gray with Bayleigh Elton in relief.

Beekman visits Sterlington on Monday, followed by back-to-back District 2-2A home games Tuesday and Thursday.

The Lady Tigers' upcoming games:

Monday, March 4

At Sterlington (V/J), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Mangham* (V/JV), 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Vidalia* (V/JV), 5 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, March 8-9

Ouachita Tournament