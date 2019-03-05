Sterlington 18, Beekman 8

Emarie Adams drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Rachel Wisecarver tripled home two runs to spearhead a 10-run fifth inning as Sterlington was an 18-8 winner over Beekman on a cold Monday afternoon at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

It was tied 8-8 going into the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Panthers scored 10 runs on six hits, six walks and a hit batsman.

Carlee Canal doubled to start the pivotal inning, Brooke Wood singled and Chesnie Daigle walked to bring up the top of the batting order with the bases loaded and nobody out. Kaela Mullins then singled home the go-ahead run and Adams followed with a two-run double to put the Lady Panthers up 11-8. Hannah Jerkins plated Mullins with an RBI groundout.

Next up, Madigan Stevens was hit by a pitch to set up Wisecarver's two-run triple to right-center.

Five batters later, Adams drove in the final run of the game with her second double of the inning.

Beekman opened up a 3-0 first-inning lead.

Tanner Spigner walked and scored on successive singles by Kateland Fulmer and Jaislyn Sanders. Gracie Wooden later reached on a two-out error.

Sterlington responded with four in its half of the first. After the first three batters reached on two walks and an error, Madigan Stevens' three-run blast over the center field fence put the Lady Panthers ahead 4-3.

Beekman reclaimed the lead, at 5-4 in the second, on Sanders' two-out, two-run single.

Sterlington tied the game with a run in the third before taking an 8-5 lead in the fourth behind Wisecarver's RBI single.

The Lady Tigers drew even at 8-8 with three in the fifth.

Sanders was hit by a pitch to lead off the rally and Kasadee Armfield, Alexis Crumley (two RBIs) and Gracie Wooden crashed consecutive doubles. Cadence Gray's sac fly chased Crumley across with the equalizer.

Wisecarver led the Lady Panthers (5-6) offensively with a triple, a single and three RBIs, Adams had two doubles and three ribbies, Stevens homered, Canal doubled and Mullins, Wood and Daigle singled.

Adams was the winning pitcher.

Sanders went 2-for-2 with three singles to pace the Lady Tigers (4-3). Fulmer was 2-for-3, Armfield, Crumley and Wooden doubled and Savannah Thompson singled.

Both teams open district play at home Tuesday — Sterlington vs. Wossman at 4 p.m. at Panther Park; Beekman vs. Mangham at 5 p.m.