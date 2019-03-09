Sterlington 11, D'Arbonne Woods 0

Grant Mangrum went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to back the combined two-hit pitching of Zach Jones and Joby Guthrie as Sterlington defeated D'Arbonne Woods 11-0 Friday night at Panther Park in the Lakeside Tournament.

Sterlington (8-1) scored five in the first and six in the second.

Reece Brooks led off the first with a base hit to left, stole second and crossed home on Seaver Sheets' double to left. Braden Hough then went the opposite way for an RBI single to right field and continued to second on an error. Later in the inning, Davis Johnson added an RBI single and Mangrum tagged a two-run double to left-center to make it 5-0.

RBI singles by Hough, Mangrum, Harrison Womack and Trey Rugg highlighted the second.

Jones (1-0) went three innings for the win with Guthrie taking care of the final two frames as the Panthers logged their third shutout of the season.

Twelve different batters contributed to the Panthers' 15-hit output. Drawing the start behind the plate, Mangrum had a double and two singles, Sheets furnished a pair of doubles, Hough singled twice, and Brooks, Rugg, Nick Whittington, Brock Risinger, Johnson, Mike Givens, Hixson Street and Womack singled.

Gavin Rawls and Conner Armstrong singled for the Timberwolves (3-7).