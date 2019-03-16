Sterlington 9, Sacred Heart 8

LAKE CHARLES — Braden Hough's two-run, sixth-inning double capped a monumental comeback as Sterlington nipped Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 9-8 Saturday afternoon in the Lakeside Bank Tournament.

Trailing 8-1 after three and a half innings, the Panthers scored eight unanswered runs to finish the Barbe-based tournament with a 3-1 record.

Seaver Sheets pulled a triple to right field to start the decisive sixth and Parker Coley walked on five pitches. Hough, who was 5-for-7 in Saturday's two games, doubled home both runs to give the Panthers a 9-8 lead.

Sacred Heart (7-8) placed the tying run at third with one out in the top of the seventh when Cannon Beaver singled and scampered to third on an error. Sterlington catcher Grant Mangrum then threw to third baseman Zach Jones on a pickoff for the second out before Nick Whittington notched the game-ending punchout.

Brock Risinger's sacrifice fly chased home Sheets, who walked, to give the Panthers a 1-0 first-inning lead.

Threatening to turn the game into a rout, the Trojans scored two in the second, five in the third and one in the fourth.

Alex Gotro singled to start the second and crossed home with the equalizer when Cannon Beaver reached via error. Connor Bordelon's two-out single put the Trojans up 2-1.

JT Harper and Gabe Fontenot opened the third with back-to-back doubles. Christian Duplechin bunted Fontenot to third and Gotro walked to place runners at the corners with only one out. Both runners touched home when Drew Bordelon's bunt turned into a three-base error.

Beaver's RBI single to left upped Sacred Heart's lead to 6-1.

One out later, Nick Perry beat out an infield single and Connor Bordelon made his way aboard on a two-out error, bringing the score to 8-1.

Sterlington began to chip away with two in the home half of the fourth.

Hough doubled and scored when Grant Mangrum singled and motored to second on an error. Kyle Elee later singled home Harrison Womack, Mangrum's courtesy runner, to bring the Panthers within 8-3.

Sterlington made its big move with a four-run fifth.

Sheets drew a leadoff walk and Parker Coley grounded into a force play before consecutive singles by Hough and Crain loaded the bases with one out. Coley scored on an error, and Mangrum walked to load the bases.

Sterlington scored the final three runs of the inning with two outs. Ram Foster walked to force in a run, Zach Jones reached on an error and Womack scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-7 ballgame.

Whittington pitched two scoreless innings for the win in relief of Joby Guthrie and Hayes Crockett.

Hough went 3-for-3 with the game-winning double and scored twice for the Panthers (13-2). Sheets tripled and Mangrum, Elee and Zach Crain singled.

Sacred Heart out-hit the Panthers 11-7. Harper produced a pair of doubles, Gotro doubled and singled, Beaver and Connor Bordelon singled twice, Fontenot and Duplechin doubled and Nick Perry singled.

Gabe Fontenot, who followed starter Drew Bordelon and Ethan Fontenot to the bump, was charged with the loss.

Sterlington has three games, all on the road, this week with stops at Ouachita (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.), Jonesboro-Hodge (Thursday, 5 p.m.) and Oak Grove (Saturday, 2 p.m.).

Final Tournament Standings — Barbe 4-0, Sterlington 3-1, Calvary Baptist 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-3, Covington 0-4.