Outlook for NELA anglers:

BLACK BAYOU — Quite a few crappie are being caught with shiners and hair jigs working best in 3-5 foot water. Bass are on the trees and around the moss with jigs and plastic worms working best. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water is still too high with lots of current. No fishing reports this week. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — Bass are beginning to hit in the shallows with Chatter bats, Rat-L-Traps and lipless crank baits working best. Big news is the crappie with the big ACT national championship being held this weekend. Reports are that fish are anywhere between very shallow and mid-depth staging areas. Some good reports have come from the Stowe Creek area. Bream have just started to bit a bit on worms and crickets. Lots of channel catfish are being caught on cold worms fished off the banks and on the flats. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368.9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — Crappie are starting to move shallow with best depths this week being 5-6 feet deep on shiners. Some are also being caught at night around the lights while fishing below the spillway continued to be quite good. Catfish are starting to bite on trotlines baited with shiners, goldfish or worms. A 39-pound flathead is the biggest this week. Bass are improving in shallow water and around the boat houses. Bream are just beginning to bite crickets and worms. No report on stripers. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927.2264.

CANEY LAKE — The crappie are on the move with best catches made 2-8 feet deep with shiners along with Bobby Garland Blue Thunder and Purple Passion jigs doing well. Bass in the 3-4 pound range are being caught shallow on lipless crank baits, Chatter baits and plastic frogs and weightless lizards around the grass. No report this week on catfish or bream but the chinquapins should begin showing up on shallow humps. For latest information contact Bateaux on Caney Lake at 259.6649, Hooks Marina at 249.2347, Terzia Tackle at 278.4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Winds, rain and cool weather have slowed fishing a bit but some crappie are moving shallow and hitting shiners and jigs. Bass to 5 lbs. have been caught on crank baits and jigs. Catfishing is good on liver, cut shad and worms. Some bream are beginning to bite. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318.878.0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Crappie fishing is best at night on yo-yos baited with shiners. Bass are improved on jigs and soft plastics. Catfish are slow to fair. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318.757.0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water has crested but is still very high. Nobody is fishing. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318.467.2259.

LAKE BRUIN — Crappie are fair. A few bream were caught on worms. Bass are fair to good on soft plastics around the trees. Stripers continue to be good at night around the lights on crank baits. The marina is featuring a Spawn Special during the month of March. For marina discount details, contact Seth at 318.766.0075.