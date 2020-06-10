Ron LeJeune, who led the East Iberville football team to one of the best years in the program’s history, announced his resignation last week from the St. Gabriel school.

He will return to Plaquemine High School, where he will assist head coach Paul Distefano and offensive line coach Brian Troxclair.

LeJeune, 52, cited “personal reasons” for his decision to leave.

The 1986 graduate of St. John High School is no stranger to Plaquemine High football. He has had two previous stints with the Green Devil coaching staff.

He coached from 1995-96 and returned in 2012 for a four-year run, which ended when he became head coach for East Iberville.

“I’m looking forward to going back,” LeJeune said. “They have a great coaching staff, so I look forward to some great years there.”

LeJeune was set to start his new job Wednesday, June 10. Aside from a shorter ride to work, the return to Plaquemine High will also bring him closer to his mother, who lives not far from the high school.

LeJeune compiled an 21-14 record during his three years with the Tigers. His departure came after he led EIHS to an 8-3 season.

The Tigers reached the third round of playoffs. The post-season run ended with a 14-0 loss in the Class 1A semifinals against parish rival White Castle, who lost to Oak Grove in the state championship game at Louisiana High School Athletic Association/Allstate Sugar Bowl Non-Select Prep Classic at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

LeJeune left the EIHS football program with a roster that includes 17 seniors for the 2020 season. The program had a total of 15 upperclassmen during his three years at the helm.

“All of those guys have been playing for a while and I wanted to coach them, but it’s not going to work out,” he said. “They should still have a very good year.

“I left the program in better shape than I found it,” LeJeune said.