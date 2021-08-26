Aucoin Wealth Management joins Commonwealth Financial Network

Staff Report

Commonwealth Financial Network, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announced the addition of Aucoin Wealth Management of Baton Rouge to its network of independent financial advisors.

Formerly affiliated with Edward Jones, Donaldsonville native Troy Aucoin, AAMS, and his support staff, Sharon DeMarte, bring with them some $157 million in total client assets, the company announced in a news release.

Aucoin and his team will offer comprehensive wealth management, investment strategies, and planning solutions tailored to each client to help them achieve their individual financial goals. To learn more about Aucoin and his firm, visit www.aucoinwm.com.

After two decades with the same firm, Aucoin gave this move a great deal of thought before making the change.

"As I approached my 20th year as an advisor, I envisioned my next twenty," Aucoin said. "I needed to make sure this move was right, not just for me, but for my clients as well."

The culture at Commonwealth was what cemented his decision.

"One of the first things I found was a sense of culture, family, and a team that was excited to help me. I wasn’t recruited, I was consulted. They wanted to be sure they were the right firm for me as much as I did. Now I have a full-service firm backing me, my long-term strategy, and the way we assist our clients daily. I enjoy being in an environment where I’m supported in the way I want to grow," he said.

Commonwealth's transition assistance was another feature that played strongly in Aucoin's decision.

"They gave me an unbelievable amount of support," Aucoin said. "I have had a team helping me since the moment I joined."

Added to this assistance is Commonwealth's wide range of offerings.

"With Commonwealth, I have all the tools and support I need to assist my clients in planning their retirement, achieving retirement with confidence, and maintaining retirement with full protection along the way."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Troy to our community," said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth's managing principal, business development. "At Commonwealth, we're truly focused on the advisor experience, providing them with the tools and support they need to grow their businesses independently and efficiently. I’m personally invested in ensuring that their needs are met. I look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Troy and his team."

Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Mass., and San Diego, Calif.