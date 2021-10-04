Belle Rose woman accused of shooting at passing vehicle

Staff Report

A 35-year-old Belle Rose woman was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Aline Marie Joseph of Frank Lane in Belle Rose on felony charges arising out of the Sept. 26 incident on Pleasant Lane in the Belle Rose area.

According to a news release, deputies initially responded to a complaint of a suspect shooting at an individual.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who was also identified as a victim in the incident. That individual indicated that as he was driving on Pleasant Lane, he observed an individual standing in the doorway of a home in a shooting position.

Pleasant Lane is located off Hwy. 308 on the northern end of Assumption Parish. It is about eight miles south of Donaldsonville in the small community along Bayou Lafourche.

The victim in the vehicle as well as one other occupant victim heard what they perceived as a gunshot.

Deputies also interviewed an independent witness who stated that he observed an individual standing in the doorway pointing a gun and then discharging that firearm.

The victims in the incident were not struck by gunfire, as indicated by investigators.

Deputies were able to identify a suspect, now identified as Joseph. The suspect could not be located at the time of the incident. Deputies requested and were granted arrest warrants for Joseph.

Deputies located and arrested Joseph on Oct. 1 and booked her into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

At the time of the release, she remained incarcerated in lieu of a $100,000 bond.