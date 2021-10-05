Traffic stop near Belle Rose leads to arrest

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a Donaldsonville man on multiple charges following a traffic stop near Belle Rose on Oct. 3.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Acquendis A. Levy Sr., 49, of Sagona Lane, Donaldsonville, on felony drug charges.

According to a news release, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle parked in the roadway on Frank Lane. The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Levy, and requested that he move the vehicle. It was then determined that the violator was wanted on multiple failure to appear warrants in Assumption Parish and that his driver’s license was suspended.

The deputy was able to stop the vehicle and subsequently arrested Levy. A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Levy was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended drivers license, failure to appear - domestic abuse battery (Assumption Parish), and failure to appear - possession of marijuana (Assumption Parish).

At the time of the release, Levy remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.