Donaldsonville Council meets prior to Thanksgiving holiday

The Donaldsonville City Council held a brief meeting Nov. 23, going over relatively routine agenda items.

Though the regular meeting landed on Thanksgiving week, all members were in attendance.

The council approved several invoices for work completed, including natural gas system infrastructure improvements. All invoices were previously discussed during the committee of the whole meeting.

Additionally, the council introduced an ordinance to add a stop sign at the corner of Catalpa and West 6th Street. A public hearing will be Dec. 14.

Lastly, the council briefly discussed financial reports in comparison to last year's figures.

Donaldsonville City Hall will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.