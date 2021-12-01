'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks to play LSU's Tiger Stadium

Staff Report

Garth Brooks will perform in Baton Rouge at LSU's Tiger Stadium in the spring of 2022.

The concert is scheduled for April 30, 2022 at 7 p.m.

It will be his first performance in Baton Rouge in 24 years. The Oklahoma native has not appeared on stage in Louisiana in five years.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

Brooks' hit song include Friends in Low Places, Callin' Baton Rouge, The Dance, and The Thunder Rolls.

The concert will feature in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

How to get Garth Brooks tickets at Tiger Stadium

There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks ; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, Dec. 10.