Donaldsonville High School Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years

Staff Report

Donaldsonville High School's Class of 1972 gathered at Palazzo Bernardo in Donaldsonville for the 50th year class reunion May 21.

The event included dinner, introductions of guests, reflections, in memoriam, door prizes, and souvenirs.

The reunion committee included Robyn Penn Delaney, Joushlyn Dunn, Nell Hood Lanoix, and Patricia Latino Russo.

Reunion sponsors were Lauthaught A. Delaney Sr. and Robyn Penn Delaney. Decorations: Simply Bougee Affairs (Dannakia Dunn Bougere'/owner). Programs: Anointed Creations by K, LLC (Kennitra Johnson/owner). Souvenirs: Patricia Latino Russo.