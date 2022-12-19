Check out this unique bullfrog bonfire on the Mississippi River levee

Staff Report

Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires has unveiled its 2022 Bullfrog bonfire along the Mississippi River levee.

Posts on the social media platform Facebook have gone viral as Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires have shared progress photos along the journey to constructing the elaborate work of art in Garyville.

During the 2021 holiday season, the group shared images of its giant crab bonfire, which captured the attention of many as the River Parishes area prepared for the annual Christmas Eve bonfires event.

Neighboring St. James Parish and next-door St. John the Baptist Parish serve as the epicenter of the annual tradition. The location is a short drive from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

The event returned last year after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials in St. James Parish announced the one-way traffic route along Hwy. 44 for the 2022 event, so crowds can enjoy the sights on the levee top.

The bonfire tradition dates back some 300 years. Legend has it, bonfires were used to light the way for Papa Noel as he made his way through the River Parishes.

During the weeks that follow Thanksgiving, families and friends join together to build some 200 bonfires that reach 20 feet high in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.

