Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant

Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville.

Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick.

The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro. building renovation, which has garnered news headlines and even a visit from the governor.

In 2013, the Hambrick family purchased the former Bank of Ascension and the Netter building, which date back to 1911. The buildings are a total of 27,000 square feet.

Over the last nine years, they've transformed the buildings into the Columns on the River, at the corner of Lessard Street, and the Inn on the River and Gaston's BBQ and Beer.

As mentioned on the restaurant's website, the location is near several industrial facilities and tourist attractions in Ascension, Iberville, and St. James parishes.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

