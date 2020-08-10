Alabama man arrested for domestic abuse

PAINCOURTVILLE – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Everrett Logan Tolar, 31, of 1125 Garret Road, Ashford, Alabama.

On Friday morning, deputies responded to a complaint from Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville in reference to a domestic crime’s victim who appeared at that facility for medical treatment.

Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the victim who stated that on the previous evening, her domestic partner had thrown a metal cup, hitting her in the face during an argument. The incident occurred at a local RV park.

The victim identified the suspect as Everrett Logan Tolar, the victim further stated that Tolar was now out of state working.

Based on all factors considered, warrants were requested and granted for Tolar’s arrest.

On Sunday, Everrett Logan Tolar was arrested at the RV park. Tolar was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Domestic Abuse Battery

Everrett Logan Tolar remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.