Former Ascension Parish Councilman Allison Bourque Dies at Age 82

Staff Report

Allison James Bourque passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 82. A U.S. Army veteran, Allison also was active in the community. He was elected to the very last Ascension Parish Police Jury and was instrumental in the creation and passage of the Home Rule Charter. He then served two terms on the Ascension Parish Council.

Allison was a passionate musician, and was leader and bass player in "The Boogie Nights." He was an avid outdoorsman, which he enjoyed with his family. Allison retired from BASF Corporation in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Babin Bourque; sons Dale Bourque and wife Bonnie, and Keith Bourque and wife Dawn; and his daughter Tanya Bourque and her fiancé John de St Germain; and by his four grandchildren.