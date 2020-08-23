Ascension President Clint Cointment declares State of Emergency

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed the following declaration on Friday, Aug. 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., following the Emergency Declaration by Governor John Bel Edwards, The declaration places Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather, which will be filed Monday morning with the Clerk of Court’s office.

DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY WHEREAS,

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 have the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension; and

WHEREAS, immediate emergency actions are required to minimize the threat to life and property of the citizens of the Parish; and

WHEREAS, the area involved is in need of emergency actions and support to respond to the incident; and

THEREFORE, I, Clint Cointment, President of the Parish of Ascension, by the authority vested in me by the Ordinances of the Parish of Ascension, the Louisiana Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act of 1993, and any other acts which may prevail, do hereby proclaim that a State of Emergency exists in the Parish of Ascension. The Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hereby designated as the point of contact for this action.

Please note that the emergency declaration was issued before Tropical Depression 14 was officially named Tropical Storm Marco.