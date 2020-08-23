Ascension Parish provides updated sand and sandbag locations
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works crews have been working through the weekend to prepare the Parish for the expected tropical weather systems, and to assist residents with their preparations.
President Clint Cointment has directed that in addition to the prefilled sandbags located at various sites across the parish, loose sand and bags have been added in several other locations. should the need arise from predicted rainfall from expected tropical weather.
Pre-filled sand bags are available in C-Cans at the following locations:
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville
The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at:
- Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.
- St. Amant Park
- Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.
- Buxton Rd.
- Prairieville School, Parker Rd.
- Tullier Subdivision
- Palo Alto Fire Station
- Modeste Brusly Township Road
- Lemanville Park
- Abend Park
- Saint Jude Subdivision
Residents need to bring their own shovels.
President Cointment is asking all residents to help by taking a look at their drainage ditches and culverts. If you see any items blocking the pathways, if you can, please remove them. Also, be mindful of any items that are in your yard that could end up creating a blockage in the drainage ditches, as these approaching storms may be accompanied with heavy winds. We appreciate the cooperation of all Residents as we prepare for these weather events.
Residents needing assistance should call The Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. Please register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling. Regular weather updates will be posted on the Parish and Emergency Preparedness Facebook pages.
President Cointment has been working through the weekend directing all aspects of hurricane preparedness. He ordered the activation of Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Sunday morning to draw down Parish waterway levels in anticipation of storm water. He assured the public that DPW and Drainage personnel are on standby, and parish waterways are being monitored.