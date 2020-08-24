Ascension Parish Emergency Declaration filed today

On Friday Aug. 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., following the Emergency Declaration by Governor John Bel Edwards, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed documents placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather.

The Emergency Declaration was filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court when that office opened this morning.

A declared State of Emergency declaration is necessary to make Ascension Parish eligible for State and Federal assistance.