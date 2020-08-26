The Arc seeks participants for virtual Dancing For A Cause

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension’s 2020 Dancing For A Cause fundraising event will be held virtually. Due to the virtual transition, The Arc of East Ascension is putting out an open call to anyone interested in participating.

The event raises funds and awareness for The Arc of East Ascension, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For the first time ever, The Arc of East Ascension is accepting virtual submissions of you, your children, grandchildren, coworkers and friends to contribute to their cause.

Participants will be required to make a donation of $25 and submit a 30- to 45-second video flaunting their best dance moves. Get creative with your choice of costume, song and location, while remembering to keep it family-friendly. This is also a great opportunity for businesses to advertise and increase their exposure. This is your chance to help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

This year’s fundraiser is a four-week competition held from Oct. 5-Oct. 31. The deadline to register is Sept. 21.

Due to this year’s partnership with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine, the videos will be posted on their website for the community to vote for their favorite dancers. Each vote will be a donation of $10 and directly support The Arc of East Ascension’s programs and services.

Please contact Event Coordinator Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharonmorris@thearcea.org for questions and submissions.