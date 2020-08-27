Ascension Parish government to resume normal hours Friday

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has decreed that all Parish employees should report to work Friday, Aug. 28, as they normally do. All parish buildings will operate their normal Friday hours.

Parish government buildings were closed Thursday, Aug. 27, due to Hurricane Laura. Many employees worked from home but DPW, OHSEP, Lamar Dixon, and Administration reported for duty during the storm.

Cointment noted that the Parish did not suffer any serious damage from the weather, and was pleased to be able to resume regular operations so quickly.