Ascension remains vigilant as storm progresses

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment worked through the night, visiting pumping stations and DPW work order sites as Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles. Thus far Ascension has been spared from what could have been serious damage, but has seen some increased rain and wind from the storm.

Cointment reports that the Emergency Operations Center is partially activated today and continues monitoring the weather and conditions. Public Works, Law Enforcement, and the Storm Tracking Team are there. The Citizens Service Center is staffed and open for nonemergency calls at 225-450-1200. For emergencies call 911.

Entergy and DEMCO have reported some power outages throughout the Parish. Entergy has restored power to some 200 people in Sorrento, and is at work on outages in Gonzales and just north of the city. Fewer than one thousand people appear to be affected. DEMCO reports fewer than 50 customers without electricity. Both utility companies have crews staged on both sides of the Parish. As of 10:00 am, the OHSEP weather station in Gonzales has recorded just under one inch of rainfall over the last 24 hours. OEP will remain partially activated until an “All clear” is given from the National Weather Service.

Ascension Parish Government offices are closed today, but Administration officials are at work monitoring the situation and coordinating responses.

President Cointment reported that all pumping stations previously pumped down are still staffed, including Sorrento, Marvin Braud, Henderson Bayou, and the locks at Frog Bayou are closed. Sand and bag locations remain open, but there are no prefilled bags - only loose sand and bags remain. Lamar Dixon Expo Center is on standby alert; the animals from Cara’s House are still evacuated there.

President Cointment reminds everyone that the Parish remains under a flash flood watch, a tornado watch, a wind advisory, and a coastal flood watch until at least 7 p.m. today.

“The threat is not over yet! Be vigilant and be alert,” said Cointment.