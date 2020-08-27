Volunteer Ascension mobilizes to aid southwest Louisiana

Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension Director Sherry Denig wasted no time in organizing an effort to assist those in Southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura. While the rain was still falling and the storm still threatening, she quickly put out the word to area Rotary Clubs and Parish Government to begin mobilizing to collect the items that she knows by experience the hurricane victims will need.

“Our collection will be driven by the needs and the timing of the people that we are servicing,” Denig said. “It has to work this way, otherwise we are just another group dumping supplies on people who don’t have the means or the manpower to store, manage or distribute the much-needed supplies. I can’t think of a worse outcome. So, of course we want to avoid that.”

As they did when Hurricane Harvey impacted the Houston area, Volunteer Ascension will stage collections under the covered barns at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Volunteers will assemble there to receive donations and load them into trailers for transport to Lake Charles / SW Louisiana. The immediate need is enclosed trailers. Owners who agree to lend their trailers must provide door and tongue locks for their trailers and be willing to leave them at Lamar Dixon while deliveries and routes are coordinated. Lamar Dixon supplies security and no issues were reported in previous efforts. Anyone willing to lend an enclosed trailer should call Volunteer Ascension at 225-644-7655, or President Cointment’s office at 225-450-1012.

Collections of donated items will take place Wednesday through Friday, September 2 through 4, from 8 am until 6 pm under Barns 7 & 8 at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Items needed include:

Plastic totes

Regular, work, or vinyl gloves

Mops and buckets

Garbage bags (large and X-large)

Clorox and Clorox wipes

Mold killer

Baby wipes

Hammers

N95 (or better) masks for cleaning

Rubber boots

Paper towels

Toilet Paper

Vinegar

Zip lock bags

Box cutters

Extension cords

Batteries

Fans

Garden hoses

Hand sanitizers

Dehumidifiers

Washing detergent

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Shampoo

Soap

Deodorant

“I wholeheartedly support this effort by Volunteer Ascension and the Rotary Clubs, and will do everything in my power to ensure its success,” said Cointment. “The people of the Houston and Lake Charles areas were so generous to us after the 2016 Flood. This represents another opportunity to return the favor to people in need.”