Ascension Parish waterways reopen to recreation

Staff Report

Now that the threat of storm and tidal surges has subsided, and after inspecting waterways for debris and consulting with our neighbors and colleagues in Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment made the decision to reopen all Ascension Parish waterways to recreational boat traffic at the same time as Livingston Parish, effective today at 8 a.m.

As always, President Cointment encourages everyone to practice safe boating and to make sure everyone on board is wearing a life preserver.

He also asks boaters to be on the lookout for any obstructions or debris, and to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 to report it.