Donation collection set for Hurricane Laura victims

Staff Report

Volunteer Ascension, parish Rotary Clubs, OHSEP and the Ascension Parish government are coordinating relief efforts for the people of Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana who were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Of immediate need is enclosed trailers. Owners who agree to lend their trailers must provide door and toungue locks for the trailers and be willing to leave them at Lamar Dixon while deliveries and routes are coordinated.

Lamar Dixon supplies security, and no issues were reported in previous efforts.

Anyone willing to lend an eclosed trailer could call Volunteer Ascension at (225) 644-7655 or Parish President Clint Cointment's office at (225) 450-1012.

Collection of donated items will take place Wednesday through Friday from8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Savoy Arena at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.