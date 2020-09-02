Ascension Parish Library celebrates 60 years

Staff Report

During September, the Ascension Parish Library celebrates its 60th anniversary.

In the past 60 years, the library's mission has been to fulfill the educational, informational, and recreational needs of Ascension Parish citizens.

The celebration lasts all month long, but parties for all ages with activities to enjoy are planned at each location. These parties are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Donaldsonville; 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in Galvez; 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Dutchtown; and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in Gonzales. Each party will encompass both youth and adult activities. Youth activities will include water sprinkler fun, sidewalk chalk, as well as a variety of indoor play options. Adult activities will include dancing demonstrations/lessons at 10 a.m. provided by local dance instructor, Beverly Cook, at all four locations.

Other activities include classic car shows in Donaldsonville and Dutchtown and a visit from folk artist, Alvin Batiste in Donaldsonville. Like any good party, there will be plenty of food and music.

All month long, the library invites you to submit your favorite memories of how the library has impacted your life over the years. Stop by any library location or visit our website at www.myAPL.org to submit your stories.

For more information, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at 473-8052, Gonzales at 647-3955, Galvez at 622-3339 or Dutchtown at 673-8699. Activity stations are cleaned between patron usage, and we encourage social distancing. Masks are required within the library. If you are interested in participating but are hesitant to come in, we are happy to bring you a snack packet to your car when you visit the library for curbside services.