Donaldsonville Downtown Development District board appoints members

Michael Torotrich

The Donaldsonville City Council approved 10 appointees to the city’s Downtown Development District Board during the Aug. 25 meeting.

Lee Melancon, the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development, said there are seven commissioners and up to four alternates on the board. Once the group convenes, alternates and commissioners will be determined.

Melancon added that the city has other volunteer committee opportunities for anyone interested in serving the community.

The DDD appointees include: Bianca Phillips, Megan Phillips, Scott Charleville, James Neville, Juanita Pearley, Natalie Noel, James Moore, Reagan Katz, Oliver Joseph, and Derrick Sanchez.

Bianca Phillips is the Branch Manager/Vice President of Hancock Whitney Bank’s Donaldsonville branch. Melancon said she has agreed to serve as the board’s chair.

The DDD is dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of the city’s historic downtown area. The volunteer-led commission, staff-supported organization promotes the unique character of the district.

In other matters before the council:

-- Finance Director Sandra Cost Williams gave a positive report of sales tax and motor vehicle tax collections.

She said sales tax figures suggest residents have been shopping at retailers within the city limits throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Williams speculated that residents are opting to stay closer to home when shopping for groceries and other necessities.

-- The city has been reimbursed for expenses incurred specifically due to COVID-19.

According to Melancon, the city has received a total of $32,294.20 in reimbursements through the Cares Act.

-- The City Council will meet again virtually Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. via GoToMeeting.

Meetings are open to the public. For more information on accessing meetings, see the city’s web site at www.donaldsonville-la.gov.