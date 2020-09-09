Donaldsonville firefighters receive PPE grant from Capital Area United Way

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux and Mayor Leroy Sullivan accepted a grant from Capital Area United Way last week for purchasing personal protective equipment for first responders.

Capital Area United Way President and CEO George Bell appeared as a guest on the mayor’s Sept. 1 live-streamed update to deliver the $2,300 grant.

Bell said he and his organization has enjoyed their relationship with the mayor and his team in tackling challenges in the community. The fund to provide relief for PPE costs has been put into place to aid the 10-parish area CAUW serves.

Gautreaux said the city’s fire department is on pace to surpass the total number of calls answered over last year. The PPE will protect the first responders who are responding to an increased volume of calls for service.

“We are honored to be able to provide this grant, and we hope it will ease the burden of our front-line responders,” Bell said.

Earlier this year, CAUW awarded the city a $15,000 grant to support the Donaldsonville FIRST program.

The funding was part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded about $100,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations in the parish.

In a separate matter last week:

-- The Donaldsonville City Council, during a special meeting, approved a $1.2 million contract for the road improvement project.

Lee Melancon, the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development, said motorists can expect to encounter construction zones and some temporary road closures during the process.