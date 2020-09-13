Ascension makes sand, bags available ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
Staff Report
Ascension Parish DPW has made sand and bags available in anticipation of heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Sally. Locations on the East Bank of the parish are:
- Darrow Fire Station
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.
- 7 th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.
- St. Amant Park • Highway 431 curve in Lake
- Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.
- Buxton Rd.
- Prairieville School, Parker Rd.
- Tullier Subdivision
West Bank locations are:
- Modeste Brusly Township Road
- Lemanville Park
- Abend Park
- Saint Jude Subdivision
- DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville
- Palo Alto Fire Station
Residents need to bring their own shovels. Requests for service should be made to the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. At the same time, sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.