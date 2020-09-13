President Cointment issues state of emergency declaration for Ascension

Staff Report

On Saturday, Sept. 12, at approximately 6:30 p.m., following the Emergency Declaration by Governor John Bel Edwards, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed a declaration placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather from Tropical Storm Sally. The declaration will be filed Monday morning with the Clerk of Court’s office.

Cointment has ordered the closure of the gate at Marvin Braud Pumping Station at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. The Pumping Station will begin drawing down the water in parish waterways later that evening. Sorrento has already been pumped down, and the pumping stations there and at Henderson Bayou are being monitored. These decisions are prompted by the current weather forecast and are subject to change based on any updates in future weather developments.

DPW crews have already been dispatched to replenish loose sand and bags at various locations in the Parish. Exact locations will be announced on Sunday.

President Cointment is asking all residents to help by taking a look at their drainage ditches and culverts. If you see any items blocking the pathways, please remove them if you can. Also, be mindful of any items that are in your yard that could end up creating a blockage in the drainage ditches, as this approaching storm may be accompanied with heavy winds. We appreciate the cooperation of all residents as we prepare for this tropical storm.