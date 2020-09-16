Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna sworn in as President for LCCA

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna recently was selected by her fellow Clerks of Court as President of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association Board of Directors. She was sworn in by 23rd JDC Judge Jason Verdigets at an installation banquet held recently in Baton Rouge.

Hanna has been employed by the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court for more than 37 years and was sworn in as the first female Clerk of Court in Ascension Parish in February, 2015.

Bridget is a Certified Clerk of Court and is a member of the International Association of Government Officials, The Election Center, Property Records Industry Association, East Ascension Rotary Club, Ascension Chamber of Commerce, and the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce. She is also the President for the Ascension Parish Board of Election Supervisors.

She is a 2006 graduate of Leadership Ascension. In 2009 she received the Chamber of Commerce Individual of the Year Award as well as the Ambassador of the Year Award. In 2011 she was named New Rotarian of the Year by the East Ascension Rotary Club. In 2018 she was again honored to receive the Chamber of Commerce Individual of the Year Award. In 2020 she was recognized as a female "Mover & Shaker" for Ascension Parish. She is a Past-Chairwoman for the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and a Past-President of the East Ascension Rotary Club.

A life-long resident of Ascension Parish, Bridget is married to Kevin Hanna and they are the proud parents of four children and nine grandchildren.

The role of the Clerk of Court is to maintain and preserve the official records of the parish. This includes processing and recording all land records, civil and criminal court proceedings, marriage licenses and other miscellaneous legal documents. In addition, each Clerk oversees all elections for their parish.