Ascension deputies among agencies deployed to Lake Charles area

Michael Tortorich

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre deployed 22 deputies to aid in Hurricane Laura relief efforts in southwestern Louisiana.

The Sheriff’s Office has been among various agencies providing support in the aftermath of the devastation, Webre said during Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan’s bi-weekly Facebook Live program.

Webre complimented the mayor on providing updates concerning day-to-day operations of the city, the coronavirus pandemic, and hurricane preparedness.

“I wish more mayors would take your lead in getting information out,” Webre said to Sullivan during the live-streamed update.

Exacerbating the ongoing pandemic has been an active hurricane season affecting Louisiana.

As the local area has dodged many previous storms, Webre said the Lake Charles area has seen “total devastation.”

Webre’s office has been working with Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies, Lake Charles Police, Sulphur Police, and other agencies.

Webre also praised Volunteer Ascension for rallying together donations and volunteer efforts. Parish Rotary clubs, businesses, and various groups have been providing needed supplies to the recovery efforts.

He expressed pride in the way the Ascension community has continued to support areas impacted by the hurricane. He also warned to keep watch over the Gulf throughout the storm season.

“Let’s remain vigilant and let’s remain ready. We say this all the time, but let’s have a plan,” Webre said.

In closing, he complimented the mayor and City Council for their leadership during challenging times. Sullivan also thanked the sheriff for his service to both Ascension Parish and the areas impacted by the hurricane.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s Facebook page showed the APSO cook team preparing meals for first responders in Calcasieu Parish. Assisted by East Baton Rouge and St. Charles deputies, some 6,800 meals have been served, according to the post.

In October 2018, the same deputies deployed to Gulf County, Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. This month, deputies from Gulf County returned the favor in helping with the recovery in Lake Charles.