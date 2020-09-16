Ascension Parish waterways closed to boat traffic

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that all Ascension Parish waterways will be closed to recreational boat traffic today, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., until further notice.

“I have made this decision after consulting with our Office of Emergency Preparedness, Department of Public Works, and with our neighbors and colleagues in Livingston Parish,” Cointment said.

The closure is in anticipation of tidal surges resulting from Hurricane Sally. Residents are urged to follow the Ascension Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages for regular weather updates. People also may call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 to sign up for the Everbridge Alert System.