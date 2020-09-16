Donaldsonville’s Lessard Street row houses getting makeover

Staff Report

A row of historic houses on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville will be revamped.

A number of investors plan to revitalize the structures as rental properties, according to the City of Donaldsonville’s Director of Community and Economic Development Lee Melancon.

Tenetian LaFarrah Hall, owner of 618 Lessard St., has proposed a complete restoration of the property.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan, in conjunction with the city’s Historic District Commission, awarded a Certificate of Appropriateness to Hall in recognition of the reconstruction project.

Quest Construction, a locally owned contractor company owned by Tyler LeBeouf, has begun work.

Melancon said the historic row houses on Lessard Street have been identified as “endangered,” and further restorations in the area are forthcoming.