Donaldsonville farmers market scheduled to return Nov. 7

Michael Tortorich

The Donaldsonville Arts, Crafts, and Farmers Market is set to return Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lee Melancon, the city’s community and economic development director, said the market will continue on the first Saturday of every month as long as current social distancing and open safe guidelines are in place.

If there are any changes in the mandates on public gatherings, the market could be discontinued or changed in format.

Melancon said masks are required to participate in and shop at the market.

In case of rain, the event will move to the second Saturday of the month at the same times.

He said there are no booth fees. Participants are required to bring their own tables, chairs, and equipment. There is limited access to power and water.

Anyone interested in setting up a vendor table can contact Janice Medine, volunteer coordinator, at white737220@bellsouth.com or 225-717-0031.

Fresh prepared foods or beverages are not allowed for sale at the market, though wrapped and precooked foods, and deserts are eligible.

In other matters:

-- Several entities joined together Sept. 17 for a food distribution event in Donaldsonville.

In support of the event were: Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Board Member Tamiko Francis Garrison, City of Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Government, Louisiana National Guard, District 58 State Representative Ken Brass, State Senator Ed Price, and Ascension Council Member Alvin “Coach” Thomas.

More than 400 families were served during the event. More than 50 National Guard members assisted with the “Food For Families” initiative.

-- The Miss Donaldsonville Pageant has released its application for contestants.

Applications are due Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

Contestants must have a Donaldsonville address. The age divisions and entry fees are: Little Miss 7-11 years old ($25), Teen Miss 12-15 years old ($25), and Miss 16-19 years old ($50).

Pageant competition guidelines and applications are available at both City Hall and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Melancon at 225-445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

Sponsors for the pageant include: the City of Donaldsonville, CF Industries, Ascension Tourism, Republic Services, Glenn Shaheen and Associates, Elray Kocke Services, State Farm Insurance (Cliff Ourso and Cliff Ourso Jr.), and the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District.

-- The annual Avenue Evening Stroll event will be virtual this year.

The planning committee has been working on a plan to convert the holiday shopping event. Business owners who are interested in being featured will be included in a video to demonstrate their products, services, and sales.

-- Though it has not yet been confirmed, the Donaldsonville Christmas Parade may potentially go on as planned. A decision will be made at a later date, depending on the phase of reopening.

The city has begun soliciting food for the upcoming Thanksgiving basket giveaway, as well as the Christmas toy distribution.

Also, the city will partner with the Chamber of Commerce to bring back the holiday yard decorating competition. Prizes will be given in multiple categories.

Anyone interested in participating can email Melancon.

-- The Donaldsonville Fire Department is currently looking for local residents who are interested in serving the community as a volunteer.

To join, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

For more information, contact the fire department at 225-473-0664.