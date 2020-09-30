Entergy supports sixth class of Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council

Michael Tortorich

As the Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council enters its sixth year after a dormant period, Entergy representative Deanna Lafont presented a $1,000 donation to the group for the 2020-2021 year.

MYAC Volunteer Coordinator Tamiko Francis Garrison, First Vice President Laila Cost, President Joel Walker, and Mayor Leroy Sullivan were on hand to receive the donation at Donaldsonville City Hall Sept. 24.

Entergy has been a supporter of MYAC for the past five years.

“It’s a great organization,” Lafont said. “It’s always refreshing to see what these young people are doing.”

The mayor thanked Entergy and Lafont for the support, as well as for her assistance with serving the needs of customers in the region. Sullivan also praised Garrison’s volunteer work with the group, and the representatives of MYAC.

“We appreciate and applaud you for all of your efforts. Let’s continue to move Donaldsonville forward together,” he said.

The sixth class of MYAC commissioners will be installed via Facebook Live on the City of Donaldsonville’s page Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

Current commissioners include: President Joel Walker, First Vice President Laila Cost, Second Vice President Tiana Smith, Secretary Saniya Batiste, Treasurer Jakayla Landry, Parliamentarian Alexandra Martin, City Attorney Rheonna Lavigne, and Chaplain Keagan Davis.

In other matters:

-- CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere was the guest speaker at the weekly Donaldsonville Rotary Club meeting at the Elks Building.

CareSouth has been offering COVID-19 testing at its Donaldsonville location.

-- The Church in Donaldsonville hosted a prayer rally Sept. 26 at Crescent Park, as well as a rally in Pierre Part.

Several people attended both events. Multiple church communities were represented.

-- Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Pageant will be due Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

Contestants must have a Donaldsonville address. The age divisions and entry fees are: Little Miss 7-11 years old ($25), Teen Miss 12-15 years old ($25), and Miss 16-19 years old ($50).

Pageant competition guidelines and applications are available at both City Hall and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Melancon at 225-445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.