Temperature scanners installed in Ascension government buildings

Donaldsonville Chief

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has announced that, thanks to a grant from the US Department of Justice, the Parish was able to purchase 15 temperature scanner kiosks and install them in several Parish-owned buildings.

“We have them located at multiple facilities across the Parish,” said Director of Planning and Facilities Management Ricky Compton, who spearheaded the project. “They are placed where the public mostly interacts with us.”

Cointment credited former Parish President Tommy Martinez with U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s office with notifying the Parish of the grant, which was part of the CARES Act. The Grants Dept, OEP, Technology Dept, and Health Unit were all involved in acquiring this grant.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure that we keep a safe environment when we are conducting our duties,” said President Cointment. “It affords a level of protection for not only our employees but for the public.”

The temperature scanner kiosks can measure a person’s temperature from a distance of 12 to 24 inches. It can also determine whether that person is wearing a face mask, and reminds them to do so.

Cointment and Compton both noted that Parish Administration is always looking for innovative ways to do things. By utilizing this technology, it saves a person from having to come in contact with everyone entering the building, making everything safer and more efficient.

According to President Cointment, funds from the grant were also used to purchase hand sanitizers and product for placement in government buildings, as well as blaster sprayers for sanitizing offices and rooms.