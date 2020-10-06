Cointment declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Delta

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed a declaration today placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather from Hurricane Delta. The declaration was filed with the Clerk of Court’s office.

In his reasoning for issuing the declaration, President Cointment stated, “Hurricane Delta has the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension.”

Cointment noted that, should Hurricane Delta impact Ascension as it is expected to do Friday, the Parish “is in need of emergency actions and support to respond to the incident.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Cointment makes Ascension Parish eligible for state and federal disaster assistance.

Residents needing assistance should call The Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200, and register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling.

The state of emergency remains in effect from until Wednesday, Nov. 4, “unless terminated sooner.”