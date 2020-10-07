Ascension goes on alert, places sandbags in advance Hurricane Delta

Staff Report

Ascension Parish officials are notifying everyone to be prepared for heavy wind and rains that are anticipated from Hurricane Delta later this week.

“I have placed my staff on alert, and we are monitoring all Parish waterways,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “The Marvin Braud and Sorrento pumping stations will be activated as soon as it is feasible.”

Cointment also noted that there is potential for flash flooding and urges residents in flood prone areas to take precautions.

“I recommend all residents sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System by calling the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200,” said Cointment. “Weather and situation updates will be regularly posted on the Parish and OHSEP Facebook pages.”

Residents are asked to check for any debris in their yards and drainage ditches, and remove it if possible. Loose items should be tied down or stowed away.

Because of all of the storm activity this summer, thousands of pre-filled sandbags were given out. Parish crews have not had much time to fill very many bags, but some have been made available, in addition to loose sand and bags. Residents should bring their own shovels.

Sand and bags are available at the following East Bank locations:

Butch Gore Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

Darrow Fire Station

7th District Fire Dept. Roddy Rd, Gonzales

Fire Station #1 Hwy 61, Gonzales

Prairieville Fire Dept. Hwy 73 @ Miller Rd, Prairieville

Jackie Roberson Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

5th Ward Fire Dept. Hwy 22 @ Astroland Subd., Darrow

Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, St. Amant

Galvez-Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.

St. Amant Park • Highway 431 curve in Lake

Kleinpeter Rd at Ridge Rd

Buxton Rd

Prairieville School, Parker Rd

Tullier Rd

Sand and bags are available at the following West bank locations:

DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville

Modeste Park

Brusly Township Rd

Lemannville Park

Abend Park

St Jude Subdivision

Palo Alto Fire Station

“Do not take this storm lightly,” said President Cointment. “If you or someone in your family have special needs, make sure someone knows who and where you are. Once an emergency happens, first responders may not be able to get to everyone right away.”