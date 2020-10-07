Deadline nears to register to vote online

Staff Report

Online voter registration for the Nov. 3 general election continues through Oct. 13 at geauxvote.com.

Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 16 and continues daily except for Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 27. The hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Courthouse Annex, 828 S Irma Blvd, Rm #205, Gonzales

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St, Ste, B, Donaldsonville

* Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy 42, Prairieville

The general election is Nov. 3. The runoff for local races will be Dec. 5.

For more information, contact Registrar of Voters Melissa Bourgoyne at (225) 687-5201.

*May be open limited dates. Please contact Registrar of Voters Kelli Lambert for information.