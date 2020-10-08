Waterway gates closed at Marvin Braud Pumping Station

Staff Report

In preparation for the storm surge and heavy rains expected from Hurricane Delta, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment ordered the closure of the waterway gates at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station at 11 a.m. today.

“We want to begin a slow pumping-down of the parish waterways,” Cointment said. “That should give us plenty of water storage capacity if the storm follows its expected course.”

Cointment noted that pumping too quickly can cause erosion. He anticipates that the pumps will be activated this afternoon.

At this time parish waterways remain open to recreational boat traffic, but residents should watch for notifications and expect that closures may occur.

“Please don’t take this storm lightly,” Cointment said. “It is better to be overprepared than underprepared.”

He urged residents to register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System by calling 225-450- 1200.