Donaldsonville 2020 election forum set for Wednesday

MIchael Tortorich

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a 2020 election public forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lemann Memorial Center.

According to Executive Director Juanita Pearley, the event will be live-streamed and seating will be limited due to COVID-19 requirements.

Candidates will be given three minutes for an introduction. A series of questions will follow, and a closing statement will be three minutes.

Questions will be created from a combination of public input via social media, as well as from a panel of business owners.

Criteria for questions will focus only on issues within the control of the elected official. Questions that are the responsibility of other entities will not be accepted.

The schedule for each position will be: mayor from 6 to 7 p.m. (introduction, three questions, and close); council district 5 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. (introduction, two questions, and close); council district 4 from 7:30 to 8:20 p.m. (introduction, two questions, and close); council district 2 from 8:20 to 9 p.m. (introduction, two questions, and close); council district 1 from 9 to 9:30 p.m. (introduction, two questions, and close).

Candidates for constable and justice of the peace will be given a three-minute introduction and platform only. Justice of the peace will be from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. and constable from 9:45 to 10 p.m.

The election will be Nov. 3.